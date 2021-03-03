Two dead after separate shooting, stabbing in New Orleans

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people are dead following a shooting and separate stabbing in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting was reported around 6:22 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Claiborne Avenue near Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Around 8:24 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Desire Street. Officers found a woman with a stab wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any additional details about the stabbing at this time.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

