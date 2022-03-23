14-year-old among two dead, five shot in violent day across New Orleans

The shootings occurred in three separate incidents.

NEW ORLEANS — Two more people have died after yet another day of multiple shootings in New Orleans.

Three shootings occurred in New Orleans on Wednesday. The first came a little before 9 a.m.. New Orleans police received a call of two victims, a male and female, suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place. The female victim was brought to the hospital via EMS, while the male died on the scene.

Another shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Dorsett Drive, where NOPD found a 14-year-old male juvenile had been shot multiple times. He was brought by EMT's to a local hospital by where he later died.

NOPD are also investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Thalia Street, an incident where a male and female victim were both shot. Neither one has died, and both arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.

The NOPD is investigating the two deaths as homicides, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.