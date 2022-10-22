1 dead, 5 injured in two Friday night shootings in New Orleans

The shootings occurred at two different locations Friday night.

NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot, one of whom died, in a pair of shootings Friday night in New Orleans, according to police.

Two victims were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

A couple of hours later, one person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting in the 2200 block of North Galvez.

Police received a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. and arrived to find a man down with a gunshot wound at the location. He was taken to the hospital and later declared dead.