1 dead, 5 injured in two Friday night shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot, one of whom died, in a pair of shootings Friday night in New Orleans, according to police.
Two victims were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.
A couple of hours later, one person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting in the 2200 block of North Galvez.
Police received a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. and arrived to find a man down with a gunshot wound at the location. He was taken to the hospital and later declared dead.
Three other victims arrived at area hospitals later suffering from gunshot wounds believed to be from the same incident.