NEW ORLEANS – Police say two people are dead after separate shootings across New Orleans overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened around 8:26 p.m. near Chrysler Street and Prentiss Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he later died.

The NOPD says a second, separate shooting happened a couple hours later in the Desire Development Neighborhood. Officers responded to a shooting around 11:43 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ursula Spencer Way. Police found a young woman lying on the ground in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD said investigators are still gathering evidence and information to identify a motive and suspects in each shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

