Two dead in Tremé shooting Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — Two people have been shot and killed near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and North Rocheblave in the Tremé neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported to police just after 5:30 p.m.
Police said they received a report of a shooting at the location and when they arrived at the scene they found two victims who were both declared dead.
Police have not released any more information, but anyone who knows anything about the shooting can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.