Two dead in separate Saturday night shootings

Police have yet to name a suspect in either case.

NEW ORLEANS — A violent Saturday night has resulted in the shooting deaths of two men in the New Orleans area.

The first occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of Grant Street. Police responded to a call, where upon arrival they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene.

The second incident occurred in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street. Just after 1 a.m., police found a 47-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died on the scene.

Police do not have suspects in either case, nor are there any known motives at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled both killings as homicides, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information will be released further into the investigation.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.