x
2 injured in Ninth Ward shooting, NOPD says

Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — ‪A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the Ninth Ward Monday night, according to the NOPD. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of France and Villere streets and found two victims: a man and a woman. 

Both were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Neither was identified by the NOPD, and no word was given on either person's condition. 

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting. 

They encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

