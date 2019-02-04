NEW ORLEANS — The investigation into the shooting of a teenager in the East last month has lead to the arrest of two other juveniles, NOPD officials say.

Police announced Tuesday that two unidentified juveniles were arrested in connection to the March 23 shooting in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East in which a 16-year-old told officers he was shot in the leg while riding his moped.

The juveniles stand accused of chasing the teenage victim down the 8800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard in a stolen silver Nissan Rouge, then shooting him once in the leg as he tried to get away on a scooter, police said.

According to the initial NOPD report, officers responded to the shooting around 7:45 that Saturday night and found the teen suffering from the gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

Although the attack was initially investigated as an attempted battery by shooting, the two suspects now face the elevated charges of attempted second-degree murder, NOPD officials said.

Police ask that anyone with more information on the shooting call detectives at 504-658-6070.

The shooting was among several acts of gun violence in the West Lake Forest neighborhood and the rest of New Orleans East during the second half of March. (See below):

