Two juveniles shot, one killed in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male is dead and a 17-year-old female is in the hospital after a late Wednesday night shooting in Algiers.

The NOPD says officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of Hendee Street at around 10:20 Wednesday night. They then located the two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim was transported to a hospital via EMS, while the male was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no current information on a suspect.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.