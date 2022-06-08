2 dead in separate shootings in New Orleans Wednesday

The two killings were about two hours apart.

Two men were shot and killed in a little over two hours in New Orleans Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Trapier Street. Police found a man shot and he was taken to the hospital by EMS. The victim died later.

The second incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Josephine Street.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death and identify the victim after next of kin is notified.