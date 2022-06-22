Two male victims killed in New Orleans East double shooting

The shooting took place at the Willow Creek Apartment Complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide that claimed the lives of two male victims.

The NOPD received a call of a shooting just before 11 p.m.. Upon arriving at the scene, they found two males both suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both victims dies on the scene.

There is no information on a suspect or a motive at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867