NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a double murder after two men were found dead in the Florida area of New Orleans Thursday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday night in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street. Officers arriving at the scene found two men dead inside a home.

Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine a motive and possible suspect in this case.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the victims’ official cause of death and release their names at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide Sergeant Robert Barerra at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL