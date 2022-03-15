13-year-old boy among two killed in Central City near Taylor Park

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide after two males were fatally shot Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in Central City Tuesday night, one of which was a 13-year-old teenager.

NOPD officers responded to reports of gunfire at the corner of S. Roman Street and Washington Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found two victims who had been fatally shot, an adult male and a juvenile male. Both died on the scene.

Family members have identified one of the victims as 13-year-old as Byron Thomas. They said Byron was walking to the store to meet a friend when shots were fired, and he was hit.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims' names and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

