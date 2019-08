NEW ORLEANS — Two men were killed in New Orleans East Thursday evening.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The crime scene appears to revolve around a red pickup truck with several bullet holes parked in front of the Discount Zone gas station.

