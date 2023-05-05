Two men wounded in shooting off North Rampart Street in Marigny

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of St. Anthony and North Rampart streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people were wounded in a shooting in New Orleans’ Marigny district on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of St. Anthony and North Rampart streets. Officers say two men with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.