Two men shot in French Quarter Friday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the French Quarter that sent two men to the hospital Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Bienville Avenue and Decatur Street.

The two victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, according to police. Their condition is not currently known.

No further information is available at this time.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Bienville Avenue & Decatur Street. Initial reports show two adult males sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/Sa2FRluAGz — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 3, 2021

