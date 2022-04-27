x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two men shot in New Orleans East Tuesday night

Both men are being treated for their injuries.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that took place around 10:30 Tuesday night in New Orleans East.

Police were called to the 13000 block of Bishop Morton Drive, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital via EMS to be treated.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation of this shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with Pines Village homicide

RELATED: Woman hospitalized with multiple wounds after Holly Grove shooting Thursday: NOPD

More Videos

In Other News

Investigators confirm shooting, death of young girl in French Quarter