Two men shot in New Orleans East Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that took place around 10:30 Tuesday night in New Orleans East.

Police were called to the 13000 block of Bishop Morton Drive, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital via EMS to be treated.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation of this shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867