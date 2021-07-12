x
Crime

Two men shot on Poydras Street, New Orleans Police investigating

Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Poydras Street near Broad Avenue.

Police reported the shooting just after 7 p.m. on July 12.

According to NOPD, two men were wounded in the shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. for the latest information.

