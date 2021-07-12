Two men shot on Poydras Street, New Orleans Police investigating

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Poydras Street near Broad Avenue.

Police reported the shooting just after 7 p.m. on July 12.

According to NOPD, two men were wounded in the shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

