Two New Orleans Banksy murals ruined by vandals

On both murals is the tag " King Robbo" and "Team Robbo" who is said to be an artist who was feuding with Banksy before his death.

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans murals, created by British street artist Banksy, have been vandalized.

The famous "Umbrella Girl" on N. Rampart and “Gray Ghost” on the corner of Clio and Carondelet streets have been tagged with red paint.

The protective barriers over both murals were cut open in order vandalize the works.

According to sources at the Times-Picayune| New Orleans Advocate, the paintings are believed to have been tagged between Thursday and Saturday.

Both paintings were done in 2008 when the artist made a secret visit to the city of New Orleans.

"Umbrella Girl" is said to be seen as a symbol of the city’s failed levee system with the depiction of an umbrella not protecting the girl from the rain but being the cause of the rain.

According to the Times-Picayune| New Orleans Advocate, the painting was vandalized once before in 2014 when an art thief attempted to cut the painting from the wall. The art is now protected by a panel of plywood.

On both murals is the tag " King Robbo" and "Team Robbo" who is said to be an artist who was feuding with Banksy before his death.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.