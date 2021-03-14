Two New Orleans families are looking for two teen girls after they reportedly ran away from home

Washington's family said her phone was tracked to Texas but authorities said they could not find them.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two teenagers that reportedly ran away from home.

According to police, 14-year-old Kyilie Washington last spoke to her mother March 12 when she told her she was at a friends house. Her mother reported her missing after other people told her that Kyilie had been talking about running away from home.

14-year-old Linzey Bates was last seen March 12 at her high school at about 3:15 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

NOPD said the teenagers are reported to be together.

Washington's family said her phone was tracked to Texas but authorities said they could not find them.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of these two juveniles is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

