The NOPD says it has arrested two officers and begun termination hearings after an investigation into alleged battery on a male victim in the 400 block of South St. Patrick early Tuesday morning.

Officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton have both been arrested and booked on simple battery counts. The Public Integrity Bureau is continuing its investigation to see if more serious charges are warranted.

"After gathering multiple video accounts and eyewitness statements, the evidence collected by our PIB investigators clearly demonstrates that our officers were the aggressors in this incident," NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

The account from the NOPD differs from what sources and eyewitnesses earlier told WWL-TV reporters.

Sources told WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate that the officers were defending themselves after a disagreement between them and a patron at Mid-City Yacht Club ended with the man trying to attack them around the corner while they were walking home.

Neighbors who live in the area said they saw police activity at Baudin and South Murat streets, two blocks away from the bar, about 3 a.m. They also said police were scouring the neighborhood shortly after sunrise to look for any video of the alleged attack.

Splatters of blood remained in the street at the corner by late morning. New Orleans EMS said they treated the man, who later identified himself as George Gomez.

"My dad just came (by) and he was very happy," said Gomez. "(He said) The cops, that beat you, they're going to be arrested... It was good news. Actually, I would like them to apologize."

Sources said the fight was spurred by a disagreement between the officers and Gomez. That disagreement began inside the bar at Baudin and S. St. Patrick.

Police say the victim sustained severe injuries in the altercation. He was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Both officers recently graduated from the NOPD Training Academy in December of 2017 and are still in a probationary employment period.

"Members of our department are expected to comply with the law and adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct, whether on- or off-duty," said Harrison. "The swift pace at which the Public Integrity Bureau investigated this incident and the decisive actions taken by the NOPD today by arresting the officers and starting the termination process clearly demonstrate how seriously our department views their actions."

