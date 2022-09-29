More arrests in deadly Tangipahoa home invasion

Police arrested two more suspects in connection to a home invasion.

NEW ORLEANS — Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Tangipahoa parish. The incident ended ended with a 12-year-old girl in the hospital and her father dead, police said.

Parish deputies announced the arrests of 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra'von Johnson.

Investigators believe they were part of a group that broke into a home in Hammond on September 13th, shot and killed Donte Perry, and shot his 12-year-old daughter at least 10 times.

Omarion Hookfin - and now Guidry and Johnson - face charges including kidnapping, attempted murder and first degree murder.