Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.

According to initial reports from NOPD, two people sustained gunshot wounds at the location. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

