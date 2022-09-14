Two people found shot to death in Treme

Police found the victims' bodies after neighbors called in a wellness check.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the Treme area Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Dumaine Street shortly after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, as neighbors called in a wellness check on the victims.

Police then found both victims, a man and a woman, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMT's arrived and pronounced both dead on the scene.

This incident is still under investigation. Investigators have yet to determine a suspect or a motive in this case.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The identities of the victims will be revealed once an autopsy is done and their families have been notified.