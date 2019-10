NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department detectives are investigating a double shooting in the Bywater.

According to police, a man and woman were shot at the corner of Poland Avenue and N. Prieur Streets just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Both victim were taken to the hospital by EMS. Their conditions are unknown.

No information has been released on a suspect or motivation for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.