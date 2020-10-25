x
Two separate shootings leave one man dead in the Second District

It is not known if the two shootings are related.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in the Second District.

One of the shooting turned deadly.

Police responded to two locations Saturday afternoon, after reports of shootings were called in.

The first call came in around 2:14 p.m. near the intersection of South Genois and Erato Streets. 

The initial report said the victim was brought to the hospital by EMS, but police later said that an adult male died from his injuries.

The second call came in at 2:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Olive Street.

No further information is known about the second shooting.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

If anyone has information on either shootings please call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

