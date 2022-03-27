Two shootings in metro area Saturday night

Both incidents are currently under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two shootings that occurred late Saturday night.

The first occurred around 10:30, when police were called to the 7000 block of Lawrence Road in New Orleans East. Officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The second occurred just before 12:30, at the intersection of North Ridgelake Drive and North I-10 Service Road. A woman sustained a gunshot wound in her thigh after a vehicle she was in and another vehicle began firing at each other. She transported herself via private vehicle to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There is no word on the current condition of either victim.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867