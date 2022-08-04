Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating

Police are investigating two shootings in the Lower 9th Ward where three men were shot.

Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.

An hour later police responded to another shooting less a mile from the first, on Andry Street. According to police, a man was found unresponsive and died from gunshot wounds at the scene.