Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating

Police are investigating two shootings in the Lower 9th Ward where three men were shot.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward.

Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.

An hour later police responded to another shooting less a mile from the first, on Andry Street. According to police, a man was found unresponsive and died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

So far there is no information linking the two shootings.

