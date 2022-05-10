Two shot after issuing an eviction notice

A suspect is in custody after opening fire on a constable and a property manager.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Early Wednesday morning a suspect was apprehended at the 3200 block of Iberville Street after opening fire on a constable and a property manager who were issuing an eviction notice.

The shooting itself happened at the 7800 block of the South Cornet Court in New Orleans East, that's about 10 miles away from here.

New Orleans Police Chief said during a press conference, "We have a 53 year old, six year officer veteran retired NOPD officer, he's a constable now, sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder he is in stable condition. We also have what we believe is a 36-year-old property manager who sustained a gun shot wound to the chest he is also in a stable condition at this time."

Police say the constable and a property manager were issuing an eviction notice Wednesday morning, according to authorities NOPD doesn't come along unless they're requested.

"Gun fire erupted and we're still trying to determine who discharged and why," Chief Ferguson said.

After the shooting the suspect fled, and a hours long man hunt began. NOPD, SWAT team, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, ATF, US Marshalls and FBI agents all taking part.

1st Circuit Court Constable Lambert Boissiere said, "[this is] The first time we had something like that to happen during my term in office."

The constable and the property manager were rushed to University Medical Center and I-10 traffic was halted to make room for the ambulances carrying both victims, and both are expected to survive from their injuries.

"Very fortunate that it wasn't more serious than it is," Constable Boissiere said.

First City Clerk of Court Austin Badon telling Eyewitness News, "When you're forcibly going into a unit, you never know what's on the other side of that door."

First City Court documents show the tenant was 10 months behind on his $218 monthly rent. Before eviction, a deputy constable serves an eviction notice by physically handing the tenant a piece of paper or posting it on their door.

Badon says, "The landlord received the judgement in their favor for the tenant to get out and then when the tenant doesn't get out the warrant is issued, therefore the deputies show up, in cases like this they have to forcibly go into the unit."

The deputy constable's job Wednesday morning was to get the tenant out, "It shows how difficult and dangerous law enforcement is," Badon said.

A tenant at the complex says she's knows the constable, saying, "I hope he's alright cause he's got kids too."

She went on to say, "Kinda messing with everybody because he's very well known in the Hollygrove area… like an uncle he's a good guy. Its just getting wicked out here, especially out here in this area of the East, I hate it here."