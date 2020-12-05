NEW ORLEANS — An adult was killed and a juvenile victim was injured in a shooting in Algiers Monday night, NOPD officials said.
The shooting took place near the intersection of Vespasian Street and L B Landry Avenue, according to police.
An adult male victim and a juvenile victim were both shot. The adult died from his injuries. The child's status was not released by the NOPD Monday night.
The NOPD did not release any information about a suspect or motive in the killing.
Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.
