NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot in New Orleans East Sunday morning, leaving at least one of them dead.

According to police, two people were shot in the 7200 block of Arbor Drive, near the I-10 service road. The shooting occurred around 8:17 a.m.

Police changed the report from a shooting to a homicide around 8:50 a.m., but did not say if one or both victims have died.



