Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.

The police department did not share any additional details about the shooting, including a possible suspect or motive. The condition of the two gunshot victims is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.