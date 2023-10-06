Shooting in New Orleans East leaves two shot, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — Two victims were shot in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Friday night.
Officers responded to the call reporting shots fired in the area at 8:11 p.m.. Upon arrival, there were no victims at the scene.
NOPD said the victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victims' identities are unknown at this time.
Officers are investigating the incident and no further information is available.
