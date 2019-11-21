NEW ORLEANS — Two men were injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting on South Claiborne near Toledano Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of South Claiborne.

According to the police log, two men were shot in the incident. one of the victims drove himself home before calling EMS while the other was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police said that one of the victims is 19. No age was provided on the second victim.

There is no word on a suspect or motive as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

CRIME: Shooting at Slidell McDonald's leaves 1 hurt

CRIME: Video shows car speeding down Esplanade avenue before deadly crash