NOPD: 2 shot, 1 dead in Lakeshore area shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured on Lakeshore Drive.

Police said the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was a woman who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NOPD said that the shooting took place in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

There is no further information available at this time.

