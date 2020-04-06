x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

Two women shot, one killed on Poydras Street

Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman who was shot in the chest died.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — Two women were shot, one fatally, on Poydras Street Wednesday night, NOPD officials said. 

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Poydras Street around 9:40 p.m., according to an email from the NOPD. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds.

One of the women was shot in the arm, while the other was struck in the chest. 

Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman who was shot in the chest died. 

Neither woman has been identified as of Thursday morning. 

NOPD officials did not provide any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: NOPD uses tear gas to disperse protesters after nights of peaceful marches

RELATED: 'SNL' star Chris Redd launches COVID-19 relief fund for protesters

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020