NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two men were shot after getting into a struggle with an armed robber in New Orleans' 7th Ward Friday morning.

According to preliminary reports by the New Orleans Police Department, the double shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Villere Street.

The report says the two men, aged 56 and 55, were sitting on a porch when an unknown man armed with a gun demanded their belongings. The two men then struggled with the gunman over the gun but were both wounded.

Paramedics took both victims to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say if their injuries were life-threatening.

