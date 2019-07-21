METAIRIE, La. — Two male victims were treated for injuries sustained in a stabbing Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., near the intersection of Mason Smith Avenue and Camphor Street in Metairie.

Neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries, according to JPSO officials.

Investigators did not release any additional information about the crime Sunday morning.

Anybody with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.