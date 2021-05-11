Two teen boys found fatally shot in Gentilly

First responders pronounced the pair dead at the scene, but it's unclear when they died or how long they were there before police arrived.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating a double murder on Tuesday morning after the bodies of two teenagers were discovered in New Orleans’ Gentilly area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were notified around 7:12 a.m. that a body had been found in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street. Officers discovered two boys, aged 16 and 17 years old, with gunshot wounds. Paramedics would later pronounce both dead at the scene.

The police department said officers are still trying to gather evidence to determine a motive for the shooting and who is responsible. Anyone with information about the double murder is asked to call the NOPD homicide unit at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and their official cause of death after an autopsy and notifying their family.

