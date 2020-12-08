Two teens, 13 and 14, shot by armed group in New Orleans

Preliminary reports say three armed suspects approached a 13-year-old and 14-year-old and started shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in New Orleans’ Central City area on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Magnolia Street. Preliminary reports say three armed suspects approached a 13-year-old and 14-year-old and started shooting.

The teens were struck by the gunfire and the suspects ran away. The teens were taken to the hospital by car.

The police department did not release any more information about the suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.

