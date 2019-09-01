NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for two people responsible for an armed robbery in Algiers Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two suspects entered a business in the 2600 block of General DeGaulle Drive, pulled a handgun and demanded money from an employee. After taking the money, both men ran away in an unknown direction.

New Orleans police released photos of the suspects Wednesday:

New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact NOPD fourth district detectives at (504) 658-6040. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.