Deputies are in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for two people after a 16-year-old was reportedly raped earlier this year.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, 39-year-old Demond Butler is wanted on one count of forcible rape and 32-year-old Tonya Matthew is wanted for accessory after the fact.

Deputies say Matthews also goes by the name Tonya Tillis.

Investigators believe the both Butler and Matthews traveled from Louisiana to Washington State to avoid arrest.

Edwards says the alleged rape happened on April 13, 2018.

Anyone with information about Butler or Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

