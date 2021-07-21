Two wanted in connection with cars doing donuts, burnouts in New Orleans Warehouse District

The investigation started after a video of two vehicles doing donuts at the intersection of South Peters and St. Joseph Streets was posted on Twitter.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police obtained arrest warrants for two men they believe are connected to the group of people seen doing donuts and burnouts in New Orleans' Warehouse District.

According to police, Nickolaz Rodriguez, 24, and Cody Hauffpauir, 25, both played a role in the dangerous driving stunts that shut down an intersection in New Orleans on July 11.

Police say Rodriguez helped block off the intersection of South Peters and St. Joseph Streets so that other people could do donuts and burnouts. Hoffpauir is wanted for allegedly driving recklessly near the Superdome, in what police say was a connected event.

The video shows a crowd gathering as a white SUV and a black sedan take turns squealing tires and spinning in circles as some onlookers filmed with their phones.

They continued until three police cars arrived and broke up the crowd.

New Orleans police vowed to crack down on these events, saying that they're dangerous to the drivers and the people crowding around them.

“It’s clearly reckless … (and) a very dangerous situation,” Capt. Jeffrey Walls said. “This isn’t a stunt show. You’re putting the public’s lives in jeopardy.”

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez's arrest for aiding in the obstruction of a roadway and for Hoffpauir for reckless operation, disregarding a stop sign and failure to drive within traffic lanes.