NEW ORLEANS -- Two women were arrested for attempted murder after a fight on social media made it way to the real world.

According to NOPD, Leroniequa and Lerionte Mitchell were arrested for attempted second-degree murder and principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Police say the two women went to the 4900 block of Knight Drive around 7:20 p.m. on June 18 to settle a fight that started on social media. When they arrived, Leroniequa pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds at one of the victims, hitting them in the side and the arm. She then allegedly put the pistol to the other victims head and threatened her.

Lerionte also threatened to kill the victims and implied that she had a gun as well, according to NOPD.

Both suspect lef the scene together and were later arrested by NOPD officers.

Leroniequa Mitchell was booked with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of ilegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Lerionte Mitchell was booked with two counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact any Seventh District officer at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

