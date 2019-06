NEW ORLEANS — Police say two women were shot after getting into an argument with a group of men in New Orleans' West Bank.

The New Orleans Police Department said the double shooting happened around 12:29 a.m. in the 6500 block of Brunswick Court. During the argument, one man pulled out a handgun and shot both women in the leg area.

The men then ran away and the two women were taken to the hospital. It is unclear if the wounds are life-threatening.