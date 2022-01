Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111

NEW ORLEANS — Two women were shot in the Seventh Ward Tuesday night.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street, near Allen Street, around 6:17 p.m.

Two women were shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not have details on their wounds or condition.