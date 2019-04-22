NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded after gunshots rang out on Airline Highway in New Orleans Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Eagle Street.

Authorities say one person arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm. A second person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to their body.

