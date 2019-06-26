NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people were wounded in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

The two victims -- who were not identified by the New Orleans Police Department -- arrived at a hospital around 1:30 a.m. Police said they showed up in a "private conveyance." It is unclear if either of the victims was driving.

The shooting reportedly happened at I-10 and Louisa Street.

The victims' conditions have not been released Wednesday morning. Police have not said anything publicly about a suspect.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing.