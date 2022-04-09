NOPD: Two wounded in South Prieur Street shooting

According to police, a call of an aggravated battery by shooting went out just after 5 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 1300 block of South Prieur Street Saturday.

According to police, a call of an aggravated battery by shooting went out just after 5 p.m.

Officers said two men were shot in the incident and taken to the hospital by EMS. Their conditions are not known at this time.

No further information is available at the moment but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.