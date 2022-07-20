x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD investigating double shooting on St. Bernard Avenue

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Robertson Street.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people were wounded in a shooting on St. Bernard Avenue in New Orleans on Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Robertson Street.

Police say two male victims suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was located near the scene of the shooting and the other arrived at a hospital by car.

The police department did not share any additional details about the shooting, including any suspects or possible motives.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Governor plans to move some Bridge City youth to Louisiana State Penitentiary