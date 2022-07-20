NOPD investigating double shooting on St. Bernard Avenue

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Robertson Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people were wounded in a shooting on St. Bernard Avenue in New Orleans on Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Robertson Street.

Police say two male victims suffered gunshot wounds. One victim was located near the scene of the shooting and the other arrived at a hospital by car.

The police department did not share any additional details about the shooting, including any suspects or possible motives.